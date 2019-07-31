Ciara Makes Sweatpants Look Surprisingly Chic in 4.7-Inch Heels

Sweatsuits are known as a lot of things: slouchy, comfortable, cozy — but high-fashion isn’t a word that typically comes to mind.

Ciara elevated the humble sweatsuit to chicer heights yesterday, however, heading out to a meeting in Los Angeles in a super sparkly look with soaring heels.

The “1,2 Step” singer wore a zip-up hoodie and matching pants, both light gray, from Thom Browne. The set, now sold out, glistened with all-over crystal embroidery.

Ciara wearing a Thom Browne sweatsuit with Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Ciara’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the mom of two went with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump, beloved for its near vertical heel that helps create a jaw-dropping, smooth stride. The pumps boast a patent leather upper, a 4.7-inch stiletto heel and Louboutin’s iconic red sole. The shoes are available for purchase ($695) on Nordstrom.com.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Speaking with FN at the ACE Awards last month, where she nabbed the Style Icon Award, Ciara discussed the possibility of starting her own fashion label.

“I have plans to do a lot in the fashion space,” she said. It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right, things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion.”

The A-lister has the tools to succeed in business, having graduated in June from the prestigious Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University.

