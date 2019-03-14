Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ciara Looks Stunning in Leopard-Print Outfit That Matches Russell Wilson’s Shoes on Date Night

By Allie Fasanella
Ciara and Russell Wilson put other celebrity couples to shame with their ultra-chic complementary date looks in NYC last night.

The pair showed off how to subtly match your partner without going over-the-top as they stepped out to attend a private dinner at 15 Hudson Yards in Manhattan Wednesday. Ciara wore a head-turning Tom Ford spring ’19 ensemble consisting of a leopard-print jacket, a matching bustier top and a long blush-toned fringe skirt. For shoes, the 33-year-old singer reached for pointy black suede Christian Louboutin pumps. Supermodel Joan Smalls debuted the glamorous look from the celebrated designer on the runway at New York Fashion Week last fall.

ciara and russell wilson, tom ford spring 2019, christian louboutin, leopard sneakers
Russell Wilson and Ciara spotted leaving their hotel in New York City Wednesday night.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback looked dapper wearing a dark brown velvet blazer over a black turtleneck paired with black trousers. Wilson, 30, completed his outfit with leopard-print sneakers to match his wife. The Nike-endorsed athlete also donned a pair of sleek aviator shades.

ciara, russell wilson, tom ford spring 2019, christian louboutin pumps
Ciara wearing a Tom Ford spring ’19 look featuring a leopard print jacket and a matching bustier top.
CREDIT: Splash
russell wilson, men's leopard print sneakers
A close-up look at Russell Wilson wearing leopard-print sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

