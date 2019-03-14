Ciara Looks Stunning in Leopard-Print Outfit That Matches Russell Wilson’s Shoes on Date Night

Ciara and Russell Wilson put other celebrity couples to shame with their ultra-chic complementary date looks in NYC last night.

The pair showed off how to subtly match your partner without going over-the-top as they stepped out to attend a private dinner at 15 Hudson Yards in Manhattan Wednesday. Ciara wore a head-turning Tom Ford spring ’19 ensemble consisting of a leopard-print jacket, a matching bustier top and a long blush-toned fringe skirt. For shoes, the 33-year-old singer reached for pointy black suede Christian Louboutin pumps. Supermodel Joan Smalls debuted the glamorous look from the celebrated designer on the runway at New York Fashion Week last fall.

Russell Wilson and Ciara spotted leaving their hotel in New York City Wednesday night. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback looked dapper wearing a dark brown velvet blazer over a black turtleneck paired with black trousers. Wilson, 30, completed his outfit with leopard-print sneakers to match his wife. The Nike-endorsed athlete also donned a pair of sleek aviator shades.

Ciara wearing a Tom Ford spring ’19 look featuring a leopard print jacket and a matching bustier top. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Russell Wilson wearing leopard-print sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Ciara Shoots a Music Video in Edgy See-Through Fishnet Dress & 4.5-Inch Heels

Ciara Wears the Leggiest Dress on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors With Russell Wilson

Ciara Shows Russell Wilson Some Love With Her Monday Night Football Halftime Look