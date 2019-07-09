Ciara Looks Stylish for Date Night With Russell Wilson in Patterned Kimono & Shiny Mules

No one does date night style better than Ciara and Russell Wilson.

After celebrating their third wedding anniversary last week, the duo went out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. last night.

The “Level Up” singer wrapped up in a patterned red kimono with black trim, which she layered over black leggings. For footwear, the mother of two selected shiny black mules with a rounded silhouette and a stiletto heel.

Russell Wilson and Ciara exiting Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. July 8. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Russell Wilson and Ciara’s footwear. CREDIT: Mega

The pop star tied together her look with a cross necklace and several diamond rings.

Meanwhile, Wilson wore a casual black jacket with a white T-shirt and slim-fitting jeans. The Seattle Seahawk’s shoes were gray sneakers with white contrast tabs.

Ciara and Russell Wilson show off their casual couple’s style. CREDIT: Mega

Speaking with FN at the ACE Awards last month, where she nabbed the Style Icon Award, Ciara discussed the possibility of starting new own fashion label.

“I have plans to do a lot in the fashion space,” she said. It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion.”

The A-lister has the tools to succeed in business, having graduated in June from the prestigious Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University.

Flip through the gallery to see how Ciara’s style has evolved over the years.

Below, Hailey Baldwin discusses her iconic street style.

Want more?

Ciara Is Red-Hot & More Celebs in Monochromatic Outfits at 2019 BET Awards

Ciara Talks Shoes With Gianvito Rossi

Ciara Has Everyone Green With Envy Over Her All-Green Outfit & Dramatic Hair