Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ciara Wears Monster Combat Boots With Zip-Up Pockets for Girls’ Night Out in LA

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Ciara
2005
2005
2006
2007
View Gallery 19 Images

Ciara is taking combat boots to the next level.

The 33-year-old star was spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles yesterday wearing fierce boots that made a serious style statement.

Ciara, brown dress, celebrity style, street style, los angeles, la, combat boots, prada shoes, is seen in high spirit as she is seen arriving to dinner at Catch. 21 Oct 2019 Pictured: Ciara. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA532411_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ciara wears a brown dress with black Prada boots in Los Angeles Oct. 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
To go with her shoes, the “Like a Boy” singer wore a fitted knit dress in mocha with long sleeves and a knee-length hemline. But the shoes — black Prada combat boots — made the real statement.

ciara, brown dress, prada shoes, combat boots, celebrity style, long hair, Singer, Ciara and her friend Brazilian Artist Iza were seen arriving for dinner at 'catch LA. 21 Oct 2019 Pictured: Ciara. Photo credit: Stan / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA532414_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Iza (L) and Ciara in Los Angeles Oct. 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
Called the Monolith, the mid-calf boots come with detachable, zip-up nylon pouches that are the perfect size for storing keys, cash or even a smartphone. The leather shoes have an oversize rubber sole with a 2.5-inch heel. They’re available to shop on Nordstrom.com for $1,450.

Prada, combat boots, bella hadid
Prada combat boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

While the boots are certainly a statement maker, Ciara isn’t the first A-lister to give them a whirl. Bella Hadid wore them  during Paris Fashion Week in September, pairing them with a pink blazer, jeans and a New York Yankees cap.

Bella Hadid, pink blazer, button-down shirt, mom jeans, Prada boots, combat boots, celebrity style, street style, New York yankees hat, mini bag, model off duty, Bella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid in a pink blazer, mom jeans and Prada boots during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although combat boots were once thought of as anti-establishment, they’re nearly ubiquitous today, favored by “It” girls like Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk and Hadid. Still, the Prada boots offer a more extreme take that differentiates itself from the rest — and it’s celebrity approved.

Click through the gallery to see how Ciara’s style has evolved over her years in the spotlight.

Want more?

Ciara Glistens in Head-to-Heel Silver + More Celebs at Black Girls Rock Awards

Ciara Models a Canadian Tux With Neon Orange Sandals — and Serena Williams Is Here for It

Ciara’s Yellow Minidress Has ’80s High-Fashion Vibes With Ultra-Strappy Sandals

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad