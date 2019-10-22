Ciara Wears Monster Combat Boots With Zip-Up Pockets for Girls’ Night Out in LA

Ciara is taking combat boots to the next level.

The 33-year-old star was spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles yesterday wearing fierce boots that made a serious style statement.

Ciara wears a brown dress with black Prada boots in Los Angeles Oct. 21. CREDIT: MEGA To go with her shoes, the “Like a Boy” singer wore a fitted knit dress in mocha with long sleeves and a knee-length hemline. But the shoes — black Prada combat boots — made the real statement.

Iza (L) and Ciara in Los Angeles Oct. 21. CREDIT: MEGA Called the Monolith, the mid-calf boots come with detachable, zip-up nylon pouches that are the perfect size for storing keys, cash or even a smartphone. The leather shoes have an oversize rubber sole with a 2.5-inch heel. They’re available to shop on Nordstrom.com for $1,450.

Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

While the boots are certainly a statement maker, Ciara isn’t the first A-lister to give them a whirl. Bella Hadid wore them during Paris Fashion Week in September, pairing them with a pink blazer, jeans and a New York Yankees cap.

Bella Hadid in a pink blazer, mom jeans and Prada boots during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although combat boots were once thought of as anti-establishment, they’re nearly ubiquitous today, favored by “It” girls like Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk and Hadid. Still, the Prada boots offer a more extreme take that differentiates itself from the rest — and it’s celebrity approved.

