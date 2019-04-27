Ciara Looks Fierce on Set in Pigtails & Soaring Platform Booties

Today may be a Saturday, but Ciara is still hard at work.

The 33-year-old posted a gallery of photos from set to Instagram today — showing fans her casual-cool look complete with soaring platform booties and hair in pigtails.

The stylish star sported an Ih Nom Uh Nit graphic T-shirt tucked into baggy brown pants also from the brand.

For footwear, the mother of two reached for platform lace-up booties by Alaïa. The ankle boots featured a sky-high stiletto heel and a few inches platform, adding nearly half a foot to Ciara’s frame (the star is thought to be around 5’7″).

The “1,2 Step” singer’s long pigtails and Dalmata bodychain completed her bold look.

“Fun day at work! #PigTails#BeautyMarks,” Ciara captioned a gallery with three photos of herself on set.

The chic mom also shared a video of herself combing through her hair clad in the stylish outfit, writing: “The first time I got a relaxer when I was young, it took out my hair. I was devastated. I never thought my hair would grow back. So proud ❤️.”

Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks worth $140 million. When asked by Andy Cohen what she wanted to do now that her husband has some extra funds, Ciara said: “Um, that’s a good question. I want an Hermes bag.”

