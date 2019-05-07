Ciara Has Everyone Green With Envy Over Her All-Green Outfit & Dramatic Hair

Ciara showed up on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala tonight in New York and had everyone green with envy over her look.

The “Level Up” singer chose a custom Peter Dundas emerald gown complete with cutouts around her toned obliques, a high-leg slit and a feathered train. She accessorized with matching gloves and hair clips in her sky-high afro.

Ciara in a custom Peter Dundas gown at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Ciara’s green heels at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, she chose a color-coordinating set of green heels complete with a thin strap around the toe and a double strap across the ankle.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

