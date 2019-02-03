Ciara Wears the Leggiest Dress on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors With Russell Wilson

Ciara slayed the red carpet in the leggiest look at the 8th Annual NFL Honors in Atlanta yesterday.

The “Like a Boy” singer stepped out in a black Alexandre Vauthier dress with a slit going all the way up to her hip bone.

Ciara arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors in Atlanta on Feb. 2. CREDIT: Paul Abell/Shutterstock

She paired the dress with black ankle-strap sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

A closer look at Ciara’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Paul Abell/Shutterstock

The 33-year-old wore her dark hair down for a glamorous look.

Ciara accompanied her husband Russell Wilson, who looked stylish by her side in a dark suit and shiny black shoes.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at NFL Honors. CREDIT: Peter Barreras/Shutterstock

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Vanessa Hudgens was chic in an all-black look. She sported a one-shouldered midi dress from Greta Constantine’s fall ’18 collection. For footwear, the “High School Musical” alum chose strappy black sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors. CREDIT: Paul Abell/Shutterstock

While both Ciara and Hudgens selected black gowns, Nina Dobrev stunned in a bright-red dress.

Nina Dobrev arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors. CREDIT: Paul Abell/Shutterstock

The “Vampire Diaries” actress wore a one-shouldered Cushnie gown with a geometric cut-out detail that hid metallic sandals underneath.

She accessorized with long pearl earrings by Mizuki.

Like Dobrev, Camila Mendes of “Riverdale” stunned in red.

The 24-year-old wore a red Prabal Gurung gown with a plunging neckline, a daring thigh-high slit and floral detailing at the shoulders. On her feet, she had on black platform sandals.

Camila Mendes arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors. CREDIT: Paul Abell/Shutterstock

