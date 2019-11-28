Ciara, Kelly Rowland & Friends Got into the Festive Spirit at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Blue skies were the order of the day for Thanksgiving in New York City. Last year the day was the coldest on record but 2019’s temperatures were positively balmy by comparison. Nonetheless, it wouldn’t do to let all that specially purchased cold weather clobber go to waste. Read on to see how the stars aboard all the floats in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ensured they were ready for all eventualities come rain or shine.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kelly Rowland was winter chicness personified, buttoned up to the neck in a black velvet coat. She earned a considerable amount of extra style points for those diamante gloves too.

Chiara

Ciara at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The superstar cut a mean dash in a quilted red look by Moncler. Ciara wore a puffa coat and matching pants and finished her look with winter appropriate combat boots. Her outfit also ever so slightly resembled the feet of the parade’s large Snoopy balloon.

A Snoopy balloon at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Debbie Gibson

Deborah Gibson at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Eighties pop star looked rodeo ready today and while she braved the chills with bare legs, she did have long boots by Paris Texas and a warm furry jacket to make up for it.

