Ciara Shoots a Music Video in Edgy See-Through Fishnet Dress & 4.5-Inch Heels

When it comes to sultry music video style, Ciara doesn’t miss a step.

The 33-year-old posted an image to Instagram yesterday of herself shooting the “Greatest Love” music video — and she was clad in a skin-baring look.

The songstress sported a bedazzled fishnet midi dress over a sparkly silver bikini.

For footwear, she selected Giuseppe Zanotti’s Dehlia sandals. Made of black matte leather, the sensual sandals feature a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and clear vinyl straps. They retail for $995.

The Texas-born singer completed her look with a pair of teensy cat-eye sunglasses and hair that went down past her waist.

The “That’s My Boy” actress posted a gallery of photos to her Instagram, revealing another look from the shoot that consisted of a black blazer, a white T-shirt that she tied at the waist and black underwear. She accessorized with a black baseball cap.

Ciara took to Instagram again today to share a tribute to Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away this morning at the age of 85.

“One of my coolest moments of my career was shooting my 1st high fashion shoot with you as the photographer. You were involved in every part of the process. Every detail mattered. Thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all. You will truly be missed. Rest In Peace Legend #KarlLagerfeld #Chanel ❤️,” she wrote.

