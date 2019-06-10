Ciara Talks Shoes With Gianvito Rossi

Ciara took to Instagram Monday morning to share some snippets from a cozy breakfast conversation with celebrated shoe designer Gianvito Rossi.

“Hi guys, we’re having breakfast with my friend and legendary shoe designer, Gianvito Rossi,” the iconic songstress started off the video. “We were talking about the importance of a women’s shoe, and he said a line that rang so true to me,” she said, turning to Rossi. “A shoe is very special to a woman and I think it’s like a piece of underwear but everybody sees it,” the designer explained.

The mother of two agreed and went on to say: “A shoe can make or break an outfit — at least I think it can — and it gives you such an extra boost of confidence that you can’t even describe, it’s a feeling.”

Turning to Rossi again, she praised his shoes. “Gianvito, you do that very well for us women. You make shoes that make us feel really sexy and confident and powerful.” The Italian designer humbly replied, “You are the masterpiece, the shoe is just the frame.”

Ciara wearing Gianvito Rossi sandals with Russell Wilson at 2019 NFL Honors in February. CREDIT: Peter Barreras/Shutterstock

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

