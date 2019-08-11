Ciara Hits the Stage in Lace-Up Stockings That Blend Into Her Nike Sneakers

Given her long career in the music world, Ciara knows a thing or two about performance style.

The 33-year-old showed off a stylish onstage look on Instagram yesterday as she promoted her appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

The pop star was clad in an oversized black-and-white top with fluffy and sheer details. On the bottom, she went with edgy lace-up stockings that had cut-outs at the knees.

For footwear, Ciara chose Nike sneakers that seemed to melt into her stockings. The white shoes had two tongues with orange tab detailing, black contrast lacing and a ridged rubber sole.

Speaking with FN at the ACE Awards in June, where she nabbed the Style Icon Award, the “Level Up” hitmaker discussed the possibility of starting her own fashion label.

“I have plans to do a lot in the fashion space,” she said. It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right, things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion.”

The A-lister has the tools to succeed in business, having graduated in June from the prestigious Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University.

Flip through the gallery to see how Ciara’s style has evolved over the years.

Below, Hailey Baldwin discusses her iconic street style.

Want more?

Ciara’s Yellow Minidress Has ’80s High-Fashion Vibes With Ultra-Strappy Sandals

Ciara Models a Canadian Tux With Neon Orange Sandals — and Serena Williams Is Here for It

Ciara Makes Sweatpants Look Surprisingly Chic in 4.7-Inch Heels