Ciara Opens Up on the Possibility of Launching Her Own Fashion Label

Ciara isn’t afraid to push the fashion envelope. Ever since she stepped out on the music scene in 2004 with the “Goodies” video wearing a swimsuit and jeans, it was clear the singer had her own sense of style.

“You have to know who you are when it comes to fashion and expressing yourself as an artist because that’s a huge part how people remember you,” she told FN at the 2019 ACE awards where she accepted the Style Icon Award. “You want there to be a visual when they think of you.”

Ciara is looking to evolve her identity even more through her own collection.

Ciara at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards, wearing Giambattista Valli. CREDIT: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

She said, “I have plans to do a lot in the fashion space. It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion.”

Her ideas are certainly flowing. On Monday, she met with designer Gianvito Rossi for an intimate breakfast to talk all things shoes. She said, “It was a sweet morning. We’ve both been getting to know each other more and I’m a huge fan of his work. It was really fun to talk, and he showed me his next collection.”

When it comes to launching a brand, Ciara has the tools. Earlier this month she officially graduated from Harvard University’s prestigious four-day intensive Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.

To see Ciara’s style evolution through the years, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Ciara Talks Shoes With Gianvito Rossi

Ciara Has Everyone Green With Envy Over Her All-Green Outfit & Dramatic Hair