Ciara’s Fierce Minidress and ‘Invisible’ Sandals Scored a Shoutout From Halle Berry

Ciara stepped out for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Tuesday night wearing a head-turning look that caught Halle Berry’s attention.

The 33-year-old “Thinkin Bout You” singer was clearly feeling her ensemble as she took to Instagram to show it off. Ciara embraced her curves in a printed minidress courtesy of Dundas featuring a high-neck design and long sleeves. For shoes, she slipped into Giuseppe Zanotti’s Dehlia sandals.

The style, which retails for just under $1,000, is constructed with black matte leather and comes with four clear vinyl straps. They’re set on a sky-high 4.5-inch stiletto heel.

Halle Berry commented on Ciara’s post, “I MEAN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Meanwhile, Peter Dundas wrote: “Love you Cici.”

During her interview with Andy Cohen, it came up that her husband, Russell Wilson, had just signed a $140 million dollar contract with the Seattle Seahawks, making him the highest paid player in the NFL. And when the Bravo personality asked Ciara what her first splurge item would be, she replied “Um, that’s a good question. I want an Hermes bag.”

