Ciara’s Super Cool Boots Are Made by This Fashion Brand You May Not Have Heard Of

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Splash News

Ciara turned heads in a double-denim look when she stepped out in New York on Thursday to promote her new single, “Thinkin Bout You.”

The 33-year-old mother of two was photographed flashing the peace sign outside of a radio station in a Western-inspired light denim shirt, courtesy of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. The men’s button-down, which featured black and red plaid lining and shoulder detailing, costs nearly $800.

CREDIT: Splash News

Ciara styled the shirt with a white top and light-wash ripped jeans cuffed once at the ankle, making way for a pair of smooth black leather combat boots by denim brand R13. The avant-garde shoes boast a classic lace-up design, red stitching and a thick platform, retailing for $1,125.

CREDIT: Splash News

The “Goodies” hitmaker took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, parading around the house to her new song. “Baby Si Si showed Mommy how making a music video is done,” she captioned the post.

