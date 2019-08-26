Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ciara Glistens in Head-to-Heel Silver + More Celebs at Black Girls Rock Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
2019 Black Girls Rock! Awards – Arrivals, Newark, USA – 25 Aug 2019
2005
2005
2006
2007
View Gallery 19 Images

Ciara shone on the yellow carpet at the Black Girls Rock Awards in Newark, N.J. last night — glistening from head to toe in silver.

The “Level Up” singer, who collected the Rock Star Award, looked chic in an embellished Zuhair Murad couture gown with a sheer skirt. For footwear, she selected Jimmy Choo’s Minny, a minimalistic ankle-strap sandal set on a stiletto heel. Jewels from Graziela and Norman Silverman finished the look.

Ciara, zuhair murad dress, sheer dress, celebrity style, yellow carpet, jimmy Choo minny sandals, Black Girls Rock Awards, Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 25 Aug 2019Wearing Zuhair Murad same outfit as catwalk model *10068478bc
Ciara wearing Zuhair Murad and Jimmy Choo.
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Angela Bassett opted for a similarly shiny look. The Icon Award recipient sported an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit. On her feet, she wore sparkly silver Jimmy Choo sandals, showing off a mustard pedicure that perfectly matched the carpet. An iridescent L’Afshar clutch and XIX Carats jewels added some additional glitz to the ensemble.

Angela Bassett, jimmy Choo sandals, celebrity style, Alberta ferretti jumpsuit, yellow carpet, Black Girls Rock Awards, Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 25 Aug 2019Wearing Alberta Ferretti same outfit as catwalk model *9716207bj
Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti and Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett, Jimmy Choo sandals, yellow pedicure, red carpet, black girls rock, august 2019
A close-up look at Angela Bassett’s Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lil Mama popped in a striped, sequined minidress from Cheng-Huai Chuang. Shoeswise, the star went with silver iridescent sandals. The block-heeled sandals were set on a platform heel, which is set to be one of the biggest shoe trends for fall.

Lil Mama, Cheng-Huai Chuang, minidress, legs, silver platform sandals, celebrity style, gloves, Black Girls Rock Awards, Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 25 Aug 2019
Lil Mama wearing a Cheng-Huai Chuang dress and silver platform sandals.
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Lil Mama, silver platform sandals, red carpet, pedicure, celebrity feet, black girls rock
A closer look at Lil Mama’s shoes.
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Going for perhaps the most heavily stylized look of the night was Erykah Badu. Like Lil Mama, she opted for trendy platforms as footwear, choosing a pair of chunky black heels to go with her voluminous pink dress. Accessories — a floral headpiece and layered gold watches — added to the drama of the look.

Erykah Badu, pink dress, platform heels, flower crown, watches, fashion, celebrity style, attends the 2019 Black Girls Rock! Awards Red Carpet at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, in Newark, N.J2019 Black Girls Rock! Awards - Arrivals, Newark, USA - 25 Aug 2019
Erykah Badu in a puffy pink dress and platform heels.
CREDIT: Brad Barket/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu, platform heels, celebrity shoe style, red carpet, black girls rock, august 2019
A closer look at Erykah Badu’s platform heels.
CREDIT: Brad Barket/Shutterstock

In the video below, see celebrity highlights from the FN Achievement Awards over the years.

Want more?

Ciara Takes a Men’s Tracksuit to New Heights With These Heeled Booties

Ciara Loves These 4.7-Inch Heels, Whether She’s in a Dress or Sweats

Ciara Makes a Case for Summer Thigh-Highs at BeautyCon LA

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad