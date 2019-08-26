Ciara Glistens in Head-to-Heel Silver + More Celebs at Black Girls Rock Awards

Ciara shone on the yellow carpet at the Black Girls Rock Awards in Newark, N.J. last night — glistening from head to toe in silver.

The “Level Up” singer, who collected the Rock Star Award, looked chic in an embellished Zuhair Murad couture gown with a sheer skirt. For footwear, she selected Jimmy Choo’s Minny, a minimalistic ankle-strap sandal set on a stiletto heel. Jewels from Graziela and Norman Silverman finished the look.

Ciara wearing Zuhair Murad and Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Angela Bassett opted for a similarly shiny look. The Icon Award recipient sported an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit. On her feet, she wore sparkly silver Jimmy Choo sandals, showing off a mustard pedicure that perfectly matched the carpet. An iridescent L’Afshar clutch and XIX Carats jewels added some additional glitz to the ensemble.

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti and Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Angela Bassett’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lil Mama popped in a striped, sequined minidress from Cheng-Huai Chuang. Shoeswise, the star went with silver iridescent sandals. The block-heeled sandals were set on a platform heel, which is set to be one of the biggest shoe trends for fall.

Lil Mama wearing a Cheng-Huai Chuang dress and silver platform sandals. CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

A closer look at Lil Mama’s shoes. CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Going for perhaps the most heavily stylized look of the night was Erykah Badu. Like Lil Mama, she opted for trendy platforms as footwear, choosing a pair of chunky black heels to go with her voluminous pink dress. Accessories — a floral headpiece and layered gold watches — added to the drama of the look.

Erykah Badu in a puffy pink dress and platform heels. CREDIT: Brad Barket/Shutterstock

A closer look at Erykah Badu’s platform heels. CREDIT: Brad Barket/Shutterstock

In the video below, see celebrity highlights from the FN Achievement Awards over the years.

