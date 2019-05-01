Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ciara Goes for the Leggiest Look With Her Cute Son Future on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
Ciara had a sweet mother-son moment with her eldest child, Future, at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas tonight.

The “1,2 Step” songstress hit the red carpet in a leggy black dress with ruffle detailing on one shoulder and sensual see-through detailing at the midriff.

Ciara on the BBMAs red carpet.
Ciara on the BBMAs red carpet.


For footwear, the singer selected strappy black satin-like sandals with a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Ciara's sandals.
A closer look at Ciara’s sandals.


She wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail and accessorized with a glittery choker necklace.

Meanwhile, her son Future was cute as can be in a two-piece Versace set with white sneakers. The 4-year-old, whose father is Ciara’s ex-beau Future, had on gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Ciara with a Versace-clad Future at the BBMAs.
Ciara with a Versace-clad Future at the BBMAs.


The star was not joined by her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, or their 2-year-old daughter, Sienna.

This year’s award show is hosted by “Breakaway” singer Kelly Clarkson for the second year in a row. Fans can look forward to performances from Taylor Swift (she’s singing her new hit “Me!” with Brendon Urie), Halsey and BTS, Clarkson and more stars.

In terms of nominations, Cardi B leads the field with 21. Post Malone and Drake tie for second place with 17 a piece.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 BBMAs.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s FN cover shoot.

