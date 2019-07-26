Ciara Models a Canadian Tux With Neon Orange Sandals — and Serena Williams Is Here for It

Ciara has enviable style and Serena Williams is taking note.

When the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker took to Instagram yesterday to show off her denim-on-denim look, complete with a pair of vibrant orange sandals, the tennis champion commented, “Wait I love this.” Ciara’s quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, also took to the comments, writing, “My Babylove” with a red heart emoji.

The 33-year-old singer, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the Seattle Seahawks star, donned a Balmain pre-fall ’19 light-wash denim jacket and tapered high-rise jeans from the French luxury fashion house. For shoes, she stepped out in Stuart Weitzman’s popular Nudist sandals in neon leather orange, which are currently on sale for 60% off. The strappy style featuring a 4.5-inch stiletto heel was originally priced at nearly $400, but are now marked down to $159 on Stuartweitzman.com.

Today, the mother of two took to IG again, modeling a bright-orange Off-White shirtdress with black knee-high leather zipper-embellished boots.

