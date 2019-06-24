Ciara Is Red-Hot & More Celebs in Monochromatic Outfits at 2019 BET Awards

Monochromatic dressing was the big theme of the night on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. Vibrant colors in electrifying neon hues or bold saturated palettes were apt choices for standing out.

Ciara wears Stuart Weitzman sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ciara made the red carpet red-hot in a dramatic minidress by Jean Paul Gaultier. The hitmaker’s long-sleeve dress had spiked, voluminous shoulders, ruching and a train to the side. Under the light, the delicate fabric took on a tangerine tint. Down below, she finished things off with matching sandals by Stuart Weitzman, which had straps around the ankle and toe.

Meagan Good on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Speaking of head-to-toe red, Meagan Good also made hers a one-color look. The actress had on a suit-dress with a chunky belt, clutch and pair of mesh peep-toe slingbacks.

Rapsody on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Rapper Rapsody embraced a purple palette that consisted of a Margiela sweater with trousers and PVC boots, which were practically invisible and absorbed the color.

Fantasia Barrino on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Fantasia Barrino was a vision in white. The singer had on an edgy white minidress that featured dramatic sleeves and a sparkling embellishment at the center. A pair of white pointy pumps completed the outfit.

LisaRaye McCoy on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Actress LisaRaye McCoy has a history of wearing head-to-toe white, so it was no surprise that she arrived in her favorite color. She rocked a dress by Jessica Angel Collection that had a slit to show off her sandals. The shoes had knots around the ankle and across the toe.

