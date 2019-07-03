Sign up for our newsletter today!

Christina Aguilera’s Bold Outfit Comes With an Expletive on the Front Row at Viktor & Rolf

By Allie Fasanella
Christina Aguilera, Viktor & Rolf couture fall 2019 show
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera stole the spotlight on the front row at Viktor & Rolf’s fall ’19 presentation at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris today.

The pop icon, 38, rocked a bold blush coat dress from the Dutch label’s spring ’19 collection, which debuted on the runway in January. “F* THIS I’M GOING TO PARIS,” a colorful patch embroidered on the tulle gown read, which seems appropriate for obvious reasons.

Viktor & Rolf, Christina Aguilera, Viktor & Rolf spring 2019 dress, haute couture fall 2019 front row
Christina Aguilera modeling a bold Viktor & Rolf spring ’19 design at the fashion house’s fall ’19 haute couture show today.
The “Genie in a Bottle” singer completed her head-turning look with a bright red lip and a platinum ballerina bun. She wore the same makeup and hairstyle earlier at the Jean Paul Gaultier fall ’19 show, where she showed off a pair of sultry black patent leather platform thigh-high boots.

Viktor & Rolf spring 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week fall 2019 front row
A model sporting the same look on the catwalk at Viktor & Rolf’s spring ’19 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in January.
Aguilera styled the soaring round-toe OTK boots with a satiny nude Jean Paul Gaultier gown featuring an intricate print and a black corset. The Grammy Award-winning songstress pulled things together with dangly earrings and two eye-catching oversized rings on both hands.

jean-Paul Gaultier, Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier look at the haute couture fall ’19 show.
