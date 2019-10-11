Sign up for our newsletter today!

Christina Aguilera, Eva Longoria and More At the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles

By Claudia Miller
By Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

christina-aguilera-amfar-2019
Eva Longoria
Christina Aguilera
Gwyneth Paltrow
Victoria Justice
View Gallery 18 Images

The 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles brought out stars from far and wide to raise awareness and fundraise for AIDS research.

Christina Aguilera arrived on the red carpet for the event and stole the show in a voluminous black tulle top with a long train and sequined patterned pants all from designer Nicolas Jebran.

amfar gala 2019, los angeles, LA, amfar, milk studios, Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
amfar gala 2019, los angeles, LA, amfar, milk studios, Christina Aguilera
A closer view of Christina Aguilera’s heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the look with a set of sky-high black pointed-toe platform heels.

Joining Xtina on the purple carpet was actress Eva Longoria, who wore a mustard yellow long-sleeve gown with deep cutouts.

amfar gala 2019, los angeles, LA, amfar, milk studios, Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
amfar gala 2019, los angeles, LA, amfar, milk studios, Eva Longoria
A closer look at Eva Longoria’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her sandals were an intricate pair of heels with a pointed toe and a wrap-around nude strap that layered on top of a PVC strap across the toes.

Also in attendance were actresses, Gwenyth Paltrow and Lea Michele. Paltrow chose a white frock with red floral designs for the Gala while Michele went with a Reem Acra Victorian-style gown with black heeled sandals.

amfar gala 2019, los angeles, LA, amfar, milk studios, Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
amfar gala 2019, los angeles, LA, amfar, milk studios, Lea Michele
Lea Michele arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles.

