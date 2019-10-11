Christina Aguilera, Eva Longoria and More At the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles

The 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles brought out stars from far and wide to raise awareness and fundraise for AIDS research.

Christina Aguilera arrived on the red carpet for the event and stole the show in a voluminous black tulle top with a long train and sequined patterned pants all from designer Nicolas Jebran.

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Christina Aguilera’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the look with a set of sky-high black pointed-toe platform heels.

Joining Xtina on the purple carpet was actress Eva Longoria, who wore a mustard yellow long-sleeve gown with deep cutouts.

Eva Longoria arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her sandals were an intricate pair of heels with a pointed toe and a wrap-around nude strap that layered on top of a PVC strap across the toes.

Also in attendance were actresses, Gwenyth Paltrow and Lea Michele. Paltrow chose a white frock with red floral designs for the Gala while Michele went with a Reem Acra Victorian-style gown with black heeled sandals.

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lea Michele arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

