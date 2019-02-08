Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook Close the Elie Tahari Show

Two of FN’s Style Influencers of the Year, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, helped Elie Tahari celebrate his band’s 45th anniversary Thursday at New York Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter model duo closed the Iranian-Israeli fashion designer’s show together, even giving each other a supportive high-five on the runway. The 65-year-old former cover girl wore a green velvet blazer with matching pants and an embellished scarf. For shoes, she rocked classic black booties.

Christie Brinkley closes Elie Tahari’s fall 2019 4th anniversary show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her mini-me hit the runway modeling a sultry black minidress with blue embellished sleeves and black thigh-high stiletto boots. Both the 20-year-old and her iconic mom wore their blonde manes in glamorous loose waves.

(L-R): Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook high-five each other on the catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This marks the first time the models, who are both signed to IMG Models, have walked the catwalk together. Brinkley began her career in the 1970s and served as the face of CoverGirl cosmetics for over 20 years.

Tahari said in a statement about the show: “The Elie Tahari brand has always been for every woman, and that is why I’m so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show because Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes.”

