Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Mint Green Gown & the Pointiest Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen was honored at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles last night — so of course she brought her style A-game.

The cookbook author, who received the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to giving back to children in need, hit the red carpet in a sparkly mint green Georges Hobeika fall ’19 couture gown.

Chrissy Teigen wears a Georges Hobeika gown with strappy, pointed-toe sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The glittery one-shouldered gown featured a thigh-high slit, perfect for showing off Teigen’s strappy beige sandals. The shoes had a pointed silhouette, embellished straps and gold heels. The model accessorized with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Like Teigen, Olivia Munn opted for a high-cut gown, choosing a white Yanina number that revealed her silver Jimmy Choo platforms. The actress completed her look with Anita Ko jewels.

Olivia Munn in a Yanina gown with Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jessica Alba looked fashionable in an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with feathered trim. The Honest Co. founder completed the statement-making look with strappy silver sandals and a feathered bag.

Jessica Alba wears Ralph & Russo. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Katy Perry may have a namesake shoe label, but her shoes weren’t visible on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby gala. The pop star’s heel-hiding gown was a black and silver Prada number.

Katy Perry wears Prada. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Baby2Baby is an organization that assists children living in poverty. The non-profit provides kids with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

