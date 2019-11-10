Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Mint Green Gown & the Pointiest Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

By Ella Chochrek
Chrissy Teigen was honored at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles last night — so of course she brought her style A-game.

The cookbook author, who received the Giving Tree Award for her commitment to giving back to children in need, hit the red carpet in a sparkly mint green Georges Hobeika fall ’19 couture gown.

Chrissy Teigen, georges hobeika, mint green gown, legs, strappy sandals, celebrity style, Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019Wearing Georges Hobeika same outfit as catwalk model *10326633as
Chrissy Teigen wears a Georges Hobeika gown with strappy, pointed-toe sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The glittery one-shouldered gown featured a thigh-high slit, perfect for showing off Teigen’s strappy beige sandals. The shoes had a pointed silhouette, embellished straps and gold heels. The model accessorized with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Like Teigen, Olivia Munn opted for a high-cut gown, choosing a white Yanina number that revealed her silver Jimmy Choo platforms. The actress completed her look with Anita Ko jewels.

Olivia Munnm yanina dress, white gown, legs, celebrity style, red carpet, silver shoes, platforms, jimmy choo shoes, anita ko jewels, Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019Wearing Yanina
Olivia Munn in a Yanina gown with Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jessica Alba looked fashionable in an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with feathered trim. The Honest Co. founder completed the statement-making look with strappy silver sandals and a feathered bag.

Jessica Alba, ralph & russo gown, celebrity style, red carpet, feathered bag, strappy sandals, Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019Wearing Ralph and Russo same outfit as catwalk model *10325132i
Jessica Alba wears Ralph & Russo.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Katy Perry may have a namesake shoe label, but her shoes weren’t visible on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby gala. The pop star’s heel-hiding gown was a black and silver Prada number.

Katy Perry, prada, red carpet, celebrity style, Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019Wearing Prada
Katy Perry wears Prada.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Baby2Baby is an organization that assists children living in poverty. The non-profit provides kids with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Chrissy Teigen in high-cut gowns with stilettos.

