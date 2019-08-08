Watch Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Learning to Walk in Baby Vans Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 1-year-old son, Miles, already has a pretty impressive shoe collection.

Their baby boy, who bears a striking resemblance to his Grammy-winning father, can be seen in teeny-tiny Yeezys, Nike high-tops and Vans. And yesterday, Teigen, 33, shared a sweet video of Legend’s mini-me learning to walk in Vans Kids’ Sk8 Mid Reissue V sneakers. “It’s happeningggggg ahhhhhh,” she captioned the clip, excitedly.

Miles adorably teetered before the camera in a black canvas and suede version of the sneakers, which are priced at $40. The “Lip Sync Battle” personality also dressed him in a blue T-shirt and gray printed leggings. Teigen, who also shares a 3-year-old daughter named Luna with Legend, later shared another post of her son wearing the same velcro Vans with yellow shorts and a multicolored graphic shirt.

Scroll through the gallery to check out Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s red carpet style.

Watch the below video to go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Teams Her Summery Floral Dress With This Fall Boot Trend