Sign up for our newsletter today!

Watch Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Learning to Walk in Baby Vans Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
chrissy-teigen-miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 11 Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 1-year-old son, Miles, already has a pretty impressive shoe collection.

Their baby boy, who bears a striking resemblance to his Grammy-winning father, can be seen in teeny-tiny Yeezys, Nike high-tops and Vans. And yesterday, Teigen, 33, shared a sweet video of Legend’s mini-me learning to walk in Vans Kids’ Sk8 Mid Reissue V sneakers. “It’s happeningggggg ahhhhhh,” she captioned the clip, excitedly.

View this post on Instagram

It’s happeningggggg ahhhhhh

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Miles adorably teetered before the camera in a black canvas and suede version of the sneakers, which are priced at $40. The “Lip Sync Battle” personality also dressed him in a blue T-shirt and gray printed leggings. Teigen, who also shares a 3-year-old daughter named Luna with Legend, later shared another post of her son wearing the same velcro Vans with yellow shorts and a multicolored graphic shirt.

View this post on Instagram

So I birthed an ax eater

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Scroll through the gallery to check out Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s red carpet style.

Watch the below video to go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Teams Her Summery Floral Dress With This Fall Boot Trend

Chrissy Teigen Wears Fiery Red From Head to Toe With Studded Sandals at ‘Bring the Funny’ Premiere

Chrissy Teigen Looks Barefoot in These Clear Sandals That Come With a Gold Anklet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad