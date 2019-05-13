Chrissy Teigen’s Mini Cardigan Dress and Snakeskin Boots Light Up a Gloomy Day

Chrissy Teigen lit up the gloomy streets of New York City today as she hit the pavement in a head-turning look.
The model-turned-cookbook author showed off her stems in just a plunging white cardigan sweater and a pair of grayish-white snake print boots. Teigen chose Schutz’s Maryana snake-embossed leather boots, which retail for just under $300. The calf-length style comes with a 3.5-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe.
The 33-year-old mother of two — who just expanded her Target kitchenware line — stopped to take selfies with fans before heading to the NBC Upfronts at the Four Seasons Hotel, where she changed into a different ensemble.
Teigen made headlines yesterday for posting a nude pregnant photo of herself for Mother’s Day. “The best thing I’ve ever made are my babies. thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever,” she captioned the sultry throwback snap.
