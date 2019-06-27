Chrissy Teigen Wears Fiery Red From Head to Toe With Studded Sandals at ‘Bring the Funny’ Premiere

Chrissy Teigen rocked the monochromatic trend last night in a fiery red at the L.A. premiere of her latest project, “Bring the Funny.” The TV personality wore a blazer wrap dress with a knot on her left side that dangled down her leg.

Chrissy Teigen wears Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at “Bring the Funny” premiere. CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The cookbook author matched the bright hue with even more red. On her feet, the star sported a pair of strappy python-embossed sandals embellished with rounded studs on the toe and ankle straps.

However, Teigen strayed from the red look with her accessories; she was on-trend in oversized gold hoops and bulky gold rings.

The style queen will serve as a judge on the NBC stand-up comedy talent show set to debut in July with comedians Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy.

