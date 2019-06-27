Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen Wears Fiery Red From Head to Toe With Studded Sandals at ‘Bring the Funny’ Premiere

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

Chrissy Teigen feet, red sandals, crystal embellishment, buckle closure, legs, bring the funny premiere
Chrissy Teigen
CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen rocked the monochromatic trend last night in a fiery red at the L.A. premiere of her latest project, “Bring the Funny.” The TV personality wore a blazer wrap dress with a knot on her left side that dangled down her leg.

The cookbook author matched the bright hue with even more red. On her feet, the star sported a pair of strappy python-embossed sandals embellished with rounded studs on the toe and ankle straps.

However, Teigen strayed from the red look with her accessories; she was on-trend in oversized gold hoops and bulky gold rings.

The style queen will serve as a judge on the NBC stand-up comedy talent show set to debut in July with comedians Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy.

#BringTheFunny

