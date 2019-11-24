Chrissy Teigen’s Autumnal Look Features 4-Inch, Croc-Embossed Boots in NYC

Chrissy Teigen looked fall-ready as she hit the streets of New York yesterday.

The model wore a black turtleneck and high-waisted, lightwash jeans layered under a pumpkin spice-colored Loewe coat (marked down by 40% to $2,994 on Farfetch.com).

Chrissy Teigen in a Loewe jacket, jeans and Paris Texas boots in New York on Nov. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the cookbook author reached for knee-high, croc-embossed tan boots set on a slim 4-inch stiletto heel. The boots sell on Fwrd.com for $825 (her chosen colorway is no longer available).

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen’s Paris Texas boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Teigen accessorized with a black Saint Laurent purse, silver-framed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Paris Texas is a trend-forward label that has been picking up steam among the fashion set, and it is one of the 2019 FN Achievement Award winners of the Emerging Talent Award, alongside Midnight 00. The label hails from Milan and has embraced major fall trends with its boots, including knee-high lengths and animal prints.

Teigen and husband John Legend are based on the West Coast, so she’s been using her trip to New York as an opportunity to show off her fall fashion prowess.

On Friday, the A-lister stepped out in a long green Jacquemus jacket teamed with thigh-high black Saint Laurent boots set on conical heels.

Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York on Nov. 22 in Saint Laurent boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Thursday, Teigen sported two other pairs of Saint Laurent thigh-highs. The French label has long been one of her go-to labels, with the Niki boot as a particular favorite.

Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York wearing Saint Laurent boots, Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York wearing Saint Laurent Niki boots on Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

