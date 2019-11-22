Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen Wears Three Different Saint Laurent Thigh-High Boots in 24 Hours

By Claudia Miller
Chrissy Teigen has been making the rounds in New York this week — and it seems she has a favorite boot of the moment.

Today, the model stepped out in Manhattan, braving the cold and rainy weather in a green ankle-length belted trench coat with a black crossbody bag and oversized sunglasses.

chrissy teigen, new york, green jacket, boots, black boots, saint laurent
Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chrissy teigen, new york, green jacket, boots, black boots, saint laurent
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s suede boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the mom-of-two wore a pair of black suede pointed-toe boots from Saint Laurent. Similar styles retail for $1,695 at farfetch.com

She wore the same style from the brand with a pyramid-shaped heel yesterday but in a different color and material. She teamed this caramel-colored leather pair with an ensemble from Chloe consisting of a black top and jeans under a long plaid shawl and a cropped jacket.

chrissy teigen, new york, brown jacket, boots, brown boots, saint laurent
Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York, Nov. 21.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chrissy teigen, new york, brown jacket, boots, brown boots, saint laurent
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s leather boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chrissy teigen, new york, brown jacket, boots, brown boots, saint laurent
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s leather boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The boots featured the same pointed-toe shape but a different, thicker-cut heel. The Niki thigh-high stompers originally retailed for $1,995 but are sold out in the colorway.

However, the style is still available in a “Hot Red” version, on sale at $779 on fwrd.com.

Niki Thigh High Boots, saint laurent
Saint Laurent’s Niki thigh-high boots in “Hot Red.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of fwrd.com
Buy: Saint Laurent Niki thigh-high boot $1,995 $779
Also on Thursday, Teigen wore yet another take on the Saint Laurent style.

While out with her daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1, she sported an all-black look with a calf-length trench, black pants and a matching top.

chrissy teigen, new york, black jacket, boots, black boots, saint laurent
Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York, Nov. 21.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chrissy teigen, new york, black jacket, boots, black boots, saint laurent
A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s black leather boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, she wore the sharpest pair of $1,795 black leather boots with a tall heel. Kourtney Kardashian stepped out yesterday in the same pointy pair while attending an event for Victoria Beckham.

saint laurent, thigh-high boots, leather
Saint Laurent thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Saint Laurent thigh-high boots $1,795
Click through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s leggiest moments.

ad