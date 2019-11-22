Chrissy Teigen Wears Three Different Saint Laurent Thigh-High Boots in 24 Hours

Chrissy Teigen has been making the rounds in New York this week — and it seems she has a favorite boot of the moment.

Today, the model stepped out in Manhattan, braving the cold and rainy weather in a green ankle-length belted trench coat with a black crossbody bag and oversized sunglasses.

Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s suede boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the mom-of-two wore a pair of black suede pointed-toe boots from Saint Laurent. Similar styles retail for $1,695 at farfetch.com

She wore the same style from the brand with a pyramid-shaped heel yesterday but in a different color and material. She teamed this caramel-colored leather pair with an ensemble from Chloe consisting of a black top and jeans under a long plaid shawl and a cropped jacket.

Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York, Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s leather boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The boots featured the same pointed-toe shape but a different, thicker-cut heel. The Niki thigh-high stompers originally retailed for $1,995 but are sold out in the colorway.

However, the style is still available in a “Hot Red” version, on sale at $779 on fwrd.com.

Saint Laurent’s Niki thigh-high boots in “Hot Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of fwrd.com

Also on Thursday, Teigen wore yet another take on the Saint Laurent style.

While out with her daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1, she sported an all-black look with a calf-length trench, black pants and a matching top.

Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York, Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s black leather boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, she wore the sharpest pair of $1,795 black leather boots with a tall heel. Kourtney Kardashian stepped out yesterday in the same pointy pair while attending an event for Victoria Beckham.

Saint Laurent thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

