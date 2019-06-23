Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is Wearing $300 Shoes That are Now Half Off

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram today to show off her 3-year-old daughter Luna and her adorable, designer gladiator sandals that are now half the price.

happy in nyc!!! what a beautiful freaking day

The photo shows little Luna playing with slime in $300 Chloe sandals, which are now 55% off on Zappos for $130.

Teigen and her daughter also took to the streets of New York rocking some of the hottest colors slated for this season: lilac and white. Teigen wore a one-shoulder lilac dress while her little one had on a cute cream-colored frock from NellyStella.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens step out, June, NYC, purple dress, beige dress, beige shoes, beige trend, spring trending colors
Luna Stephens and mother Chrissy Teigen step out.

The two completed their looks with age-appropriate sandals. The supermodel opted for clear PVC heels with silver chain detailing on the ankles while her daughter wore the brown gladiator sandals.

A close up of Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens shoes, gladiator sandals, clear sandals, toddler shoes, pvc shoes, spring 2019 trends
Detail of Chrissy Teigen’s and daughter Luna Stephens shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

It looks like the sandals are one of little Luna’s favorites, as she also rocked them a few weeks ago.

this kid

