Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is Wearing $300 Shoes That are Now Half Off

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram today to show off her 3-year-old daughter Luna and her adorable, designer gladiator sandals that are now half the price.

The photo shows little Luna playing with slime in $300 Chloe sandals, which are now 55% off on Zappos for $130.

Teigen and her daughter also took to the streets of New York rocking some of the hottest colors slated for this season: lilac and white. Teigen wore a one-shoulder lilac dress while her little one had on a cute cream-colored frock from NellyStella.

Luna Stephens and mother Chrissy Teigen step out.

The two completed their looks with age-appropriate sandals. The supermodel opted for clear PVC heels with silver chain detailing on the ankles while her daughter wore the brown gladiator sandals.

Detail of Chrissy Teigen’s and daughter Luna Stephens shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It looks like the sandals are one of little Luna’s favorites, as she also rocked them a few weeks ago.

