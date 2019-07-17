Chrissy Teigen Teams Her Summery Floral Dress With This Fall Boot Trend

It may only be July, but Chrissy Teigen is already sporting one of fall’s biggest shoe trends: slouch boots.

The 33-year-old paired her boots with a floral maxi dress for a visit to the hair salon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tuesday. From Chloé, Teigen’s dress is made of lightweight crepe with a lacy overlay and scalloped trim; it’s available to purchase on Net-a-Porter’s website now for $1,410 (40% off the initial $2,350 price tag).

Chrissy Teigen leaving the hair salon in Beverly Hills, Calif. July 16. CREDIT: Mega

Scrunched leather boots are set to be a major trend for fall ’19 — having appeared on the catwalk at Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant and 3.1 Phillip Lim. And it seems the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has got a head start. She wore Saint Laurent’s Niki boots, which boast a slouchy suede exterior, a 4-inch conical heel and a sharp, pointed toe.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s Saint Laurent boots.

Teigen also seems to have taken note of fall’s trend report with respect to her colorway choice — as the shoes’ rich brown colorway matches that of styles seen on the runway at Max Mara, Tod’s and Hermès. They’re on sale at Net-a-Porter.com, with the price slashed from $1,995 to $798 (a 60% savings).

Saint Laurent’s Niki boots. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The mother of two accessorized her look with an brown floppy hat, oversized sunglasses and a beige handbag from Celine.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a Chloe dress and Saint Laurent Niki boots. CREDIT: Mega

