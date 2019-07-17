Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen Teams Her Summery Floral Dress With This Fall Boot Trend

By Ella Chochrek
Chrissy Teigen
2014
2014
2015
2015
It may only be July, but Chrissy Teigen is already sporting one of fall’s biggest shoe trends: slouch boots.

The 33-year-old paired her boots with a floral maxi dress for a visit to the hair salon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tuesday. From Chloé, Teigen’s dress is made of lightweight crepe with a lacy overlay and scalloped trim; it’s available to purchase on Net-a-Porter’s website now for $1,410 (40% off the initial $2,350 price tag).

Chrissy Teigen, celebrity style, Chloe floral dress, saint Laurent niki slouch boots
Chrissy Teigen leaving the hair salon in Beverly Hills, Calif. July 16.
CREDIT: Mega

Scrunched leather boots are set to be a major trend for fall ’19 — having appeared on the catwalk at Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant and 3.1 Phillip Lim. And it seems the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has got a head start. She wore Saint Laurent’s Niki boots, which boast a slouchy suede exterior, a 4-inch conical heel and a sharp, pointed toe.

Chrissy teigen, Chloe dress, saint Laurent boots, celebrity style
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s Saint Laurent boots.

Teigen also seems to have taken note of fall’s trend report with respect to her colorway choice — as the shoes’ rich brown colorway matches that of styles seen on the runway at Max Mara, Tod’s and Hermès. They’re on sale at Net-a-Porter.com, with the price slashed from $1,995 to $798 (a 60% savings).

Saint Laurent Niki boots
Saint Laurent’s Niki boots.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The mother of two accessorized her look with an brown floppy hat, oversized sunglasses and a beige handbag from Celine.

Chrissy Teigen, celebrity style, Chloe floral dress, saint Laurent niki slouch boots
Chrissy Teigen wearing a Chloe dress and Saint Laurent Niki boots.
CREDIT: Mega

