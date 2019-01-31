Chrissy Teigen Gets Comfortable in Furry Pool Slides on a Shopping Trip With Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen went for a laidback off-duty look as she took daughter Luna Stephens out yesterday on a shopping trip in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old cookbook author sported a sheer black duster jacket over a camisole and heavily distressed jeans.

Chrissy Teigen goes shopping with daughter Luna in Los Angeles on Jan. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected fluffy Fendi slides emblazoned with the brand’s signature F monogram. The slides feature lambskin and lamb fur on the upper, with the logo printed on the sole. (They retail for nearly $700.)

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s Fendi slides. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Teigen completed her effortless outfit with a black croc-print Gucci bag, oversized sunglasses and hoop earrings. She wore her brown locks down, with waves framing her no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, 2-year-old Luna was adorable in a pink floral dress cinched at the waist and a pair of glittery gold Mary Janes.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens in L.A. on Jan. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

After her shopping expedition, Teigen returned home to share a video of husband John Legend — father to Luna and 8-month-old Miles — doing a lap in the family’s swimming pool.

The “All of Me” singer, 40, recently revealed that he was returning to the pool after not having taken swimming lessons in 35 years. In the clip, he was seen kicking about in the pool while an instructor looked on. “Adult swim with @kidswimla – so proud!!!” the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host captioned the post.

