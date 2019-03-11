Chrissy Teigen Hits the Farmers Market in $700 Fendi Logo Slides

Chrissy Teigen is an ultrastylish mom, and that was showcased during an outing with her little ones on Sunday.

The 33-year-old dressed in a chic head-to-toe look for a trip to the farmers market in Studio City, Calif., where she was spotted with her 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and 9-month old son, Miles. Teigen wore a long olive green khaki trench-style coat with a black tank underneath paired with straight-leg light wash jeans and comfortable-looking Fendi logo pool slides.

Chrissy Teigen holding her daughter, Luna Stephens, at the farmers market in Studio City, Calif. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the “Lip Sync Battle” personality has stepped out in the brown and black double-F motif sandals constructed out of lambskin and lamb fur. She wore the same slip-on style, which retails for nearly $700, during a shopping trip with Luna this year. Teigen completed her ensemble with a black wide-brim hat and sunglasses.

Chrissy Teigen spotted out and about in L.A. yesterday with her mom and two kids. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Luna wore black Ugg Kids Bailey Bow II boots, which go for $115, with gray leggings and a striped shirt. The model-turned-cookbook author was accompanied by her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who carried a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen wearing brown Fendi Double F monogrammed pool slides. CREDIT: Shutterstock

