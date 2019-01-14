Chrissy Teigen Stuns at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Claims Attending Was a ‘Huge Mistake’

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend partied the night away at the EGOT winner’s star-studded James Bond-themed 40th birthday party last night at their home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Now, the model-turned-cookbook author is regretting agreeing to attend the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards tonight.

Teigen took to Twitter earlier this evening, writing, “why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem.” That said, she hit the blue carpet alongside her man in a stunning white strapless dress featuring a waist embellishment and a thigh-high slit.

Chrissy Teigen posing with husband John Legend at the Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Teigen pulled her head-turning look together with statement earrings, a sparkly silver clutch bag and slinky silver metallic sandals. For makeup, she slicked her shorter ‘do back and donned a dark lip to complement her man’s ensemble. Legend looked sharp in a brown printed suit complete with a turtleneck and Christian Louboutin’s Thomas III fall ’18 lace-up shoes.

why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019

The 33-year-old mom of two also posted a sultry video to Twitter in which she laments her decision to attend the awards. “This was a huge mistake,” she says, laughing in the background.

For more celebrity style at the 24th Critics Choice Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen’s 7-Month-Old Son, Miles, Rocks Baby Jordans in Adorable New Photo With Sister Luna