Chrissy Teigen Somehow Turns Bike Shorts Into Eveningwear

Bike shorts have been a wardrobe staple for workouts for years, but can they work for eveningwear?

Yes, they can — at least according to Chrissy Teigen. For dinner Wednesday night at Craig’s in Los Angeles alongside husband John Legend, the model wore bike shorts, which were white with glittery detailing. She styled them with a high-neck bodysuit and an elegant white blazer.

Chrissy Teigen in bike shorts alongside husband John Legend in Los Angeles on Jan. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the cookbook author went with strappy silver Gianvito Rossi sandals. The trendy sandals are the label’s Denise style and feature see-through PVC detailing. The shoes have a 4-inch stiletto heel and are made of silver Napa leather. They retail for just under $900.

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen’s silver Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

While competing with his wife’s chic ensemble was a challenge in and of itself, Legend’s look was also memorable.

The “Ordinary People” singer sported a red and navy checked suit with an embroidered white button-down shirt underneath, which he wore with a few buttons playfully undone, and shiny red boots.

While Teigen’s choice of bike shorts for dinner out was risky, she isn’t the first star to have stepped out in the style at night. Supermodel Bella Hadid selected a silver pair with a cropped gray tee while out in Cannes, France, with pal Kendall Jenner in May 2018.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid wearing bike shorts in Cannes, France, in May 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

