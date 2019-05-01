Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in a Sultry Dress Made for Flaunting Legs and Heels

Chrissy Teigen took some time off from mom duty last night to host the 2019 City Harvest Gala at New York City’s chic Cipriani restaurant.

The model turned cookbook author hit the green carpet in a plunging black Azzi & Osta dress featuring long sleeves, a bow-tie waist and a sultry thigh-high slit.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a plunging black Azzi & Osta dress with black sandals and Graziela Gems earrings. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 33-year-old mother of two styled the design from the couture house with a pair of slinky black ankle-strap sandals. She accessorized with Graziela Gems diamond stud earrings, several rings and a black clutch.

The gala was co-hosted by “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski, who looked dapper in a gray Dior suit and black velvet Jimmy Choo shoes.

Chrissy Teigen posing with her co-host for the evening, “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This coincides with news that Teigen will host a new cooking show with revered celebrity chef David Chang; the show, to be called “Family Style,” will air on Hulu. The streaming platform announced the two-year partnership with Teigen, Chang and Vox Media on Wednesday.

