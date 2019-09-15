Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Wedding Anniversary in Fierce Over-the-Knee Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Chrissy Teigen “Bring the Funny” Premiere Event, Los Angeles, USA – 26 Jun 2019
2014
2014
2015
2015
View Gallery 17 Images

Chrissy Teigen commemorated her and John Legend’s wedding anniversary with a series of social media snaps — and showed off a pair of statement boots.

The cookbook author, 33, sported a white blazer dress and over-the-knee boots in images posted to her Instagram page yesterday. The photos appeared to have been taken in a hotel room in Paris, where the couple is vacationing.

View this post on Instagram

don’t bother me I’m influencing

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The A-lister’s shoes had a pointed toe, with a wedge heel and a textured croc-print upper.

Meanwhile, Legend wore a black long-sleeved top, gray pants and shiny black shoes. The image — captioned a tongue-in-cheek “happy anniversary, baby!!!” — got over 1.6 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram

happy anniversary, baby!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Teigen is a big fan of thigh-high silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated model has sported over-the-knee boots from brands including Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Monika Chiang.

Related

Watch Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Learning to Walk in Baby Vans Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen Teams Her Summery Floral Dress With This Fall Boot Trend

Chrissy Teigen Wears Fiery Red From Head to Toe With Studded Sandals at 'Bring the Funny' Premiere

While Teigen took a humorous outlook with the photos — slouching in a chair in one photo and mimicking an Instagram influencer in another — she also shared a picture of the couple glammed up for date night.

For her more dressed-up look, she had on a Patty Ang coat with feathered trim and white ankle-strap sandals set on a stiletto heel. Legend wore a black suit with lace-up shoes.

Flip through the gallery to see some of Chrissy Teigen’s red carpet looks.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Teams Her Summery Floral Dress With This Fall Boot Trend

Chrissy Teigen Wears Fiery Red From Head to Toe With Studded Sandals at ‘Bring the Funny’ Premiere

Chrissy Teigen’s Mini Cardigan Dress and Snakeskin Boots Light Up a Gloomy Day

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad