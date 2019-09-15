Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Wedding Anniversary in Fierce Over-the-Knee Boots

Chrissy Teigen commemorated her and John Legend’s wedding anniversary with a series of social media snaps — and showed off a pair of statement boots.

The cookbook author, 33, sported a white blazer dress and over-the-knee boots in images posted to her Instagram page yesterday. The photos appeared to have been taken in a hotel room in Paris, where the couple is vacationing.

The A-lister’s shoes had a pointed toe, with a wedge heel and a textured croc-print upper.

Meanwhile, Legend wore a black long-sleeved top, gray pants and shiny black shoes. The image — captioned a tongue-in-cheek “happy anniversary, baby!!!” — got over 1.6 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Teigen is a big fan of thigh-high silhouettes. The Sports Illustrated model has sported over-the-knee boots from brands including Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Monika Chiang.

While Teigen took a humorous outlook with the photos — slouching in a chair in one photo and mimicking an Instagram influencer in another — she also shared a picture of the couple glammed up for date night.

For her more dressed-up look, she had on a Patty Ang coat with feathered trim and white ankle-strap sandals set on a stiletto heel. Legend wore a black suit with lace-up shoes.

