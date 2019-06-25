Chrissy Teigen Looks Barefoot in These Clear Sandals That Come With Gold Ankle Jewelry

Chrissy Teigen wears a 16Arlington dress with Alevi Milano sandals on an outing with her daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are the ultimate mother-daughter footwear duo. The style queens were seen soaking up the sun yesterday in New York City wearing stylish summer sandals.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews

Detail of Chrissy Teigen’s Alevi Milano sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Teigen wore a green midi dress with a slit that ran up the side and dark green feathers that decorated the arms of the dress. The supermodel matched the outfit with green earrings and a pair of Alevi Milano’s transparent PVC heels with gold chainlink straps wrapped around her ankles. The Perla sandals is set on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and retails for $910 on Fwrd.com.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews

The heels seem to be one of Teigen’s favorite styles. The cookbook author sported the same shoes on Sunday when she went out for a stroll with her daughter.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens step out.

Luna, on the other hand, seems to be a fan of gladiator sandals. The 3-year-old has been spotted on her mother’s Instagram page many times wearing the same pair of brown sandals with scalloped straps around the toe and ankle. The shoes, which were $300 from Chloe, are now being sold for 55% of the price on Zappos.com.

Yesterday, the budding fashionista wore another pair of gladiator sandals but this time the shoes were colored with a sparkly silver design complete with the straps overlapping in a crisscrossed fashion.

The sparkling shoes were paired with an adorable pink sundress and two pink bows tying her hair up into buns.

Want More?

Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is Wearing $300 Shoes That are Now Half Off

Chrissy Teigen’s Mini Cardigan Dress and Snakeskin Boots Light Up a Gloomy Day

Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in a Sultry Dress Made for Flaunting Legs and Heels