Chrissy Teigen Looks Barefoot in These Clear Sandals That Come With Gold Ankle Jewelry

16Arlington dress, Alevi Milano sandals Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna StephensChrissy Teigen out and about, New York, USA - 24 Jun 2019
Chrissy Teigen wears a 16Arlington dress with Alevi Milano sandals on an outing with her daughter Luna.
Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are the ultimate mother-daughter footwear duo. The style queens were seen soaking up the sun yesterday in New York City wearing stylish summer sandals.

Chrissy Teigen, Alevi Milano sandals, perla heels, 16Arlington green dress, luna
Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna.
feet, 16Arlington dress, Alevi Milano sandals Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna StephensChrissy Teigen out and about, New York, USA - 24 Jun 2019
Detail of Chrissy Teigen’s Alevi Milano sandals.
Teigen wore a green midi dress with a slit that ran up the side and dark green feathers that decorated the arms of the dress. The supermodel matched the outfit with green earrings and a pair of Alevi Milano’s transparent PVC heels with gold chainlink straps wrapped around her ankles. The Perla sandals is set on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and retails for $910 on Fwrd.com.

Chrissy Teigen, Alevi Milano sandals, perla heels, 16Arlington green dress, luna
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna.
The heels seem to be one of Teigen’s favorite styles. The cookbook author sported the same shoes on Sunday when she went out for a stroll with her daughter.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens step out, June, NYC, purple dress, beige dress, beige shoes, beige trend, spring trending colors
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens step out.

Luna, on the other hand, seems to be a fan of gladiator sandals. The 3-year-old has been spotted on her mother’s Instagram page many times wearing the same pair of brown sandals with scalloped straps around the toe and ankle. The shoes, which were $300 from Chloe, are now being sold for 55% of the price on Zappos.com.

happy in nyc!!! what a beautiful freaking day

Yesterday, the budding fashionista wore another pair of gladiator sandals but this time the shoes were colored with a sparkly silver design complete with the straps overlapping in a crisscrossed fashion.

The sparkling shoes were paired with an adorable pink sundress and two pink bows tying her hair up  into buns.

