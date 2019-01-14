Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged — 5 Things to Know About Her Shoe Style

Congratulations are in order because Katherine Schwarzenegger is engaged to Chris Pratt. The action star announced the exciting news on Instagram last night, writing: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Keep reading to get to know more about Schwarzenegger and her chic shoe style.

She Knows the Power of the Classic Pump

Last month, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posted a photo of herself on Instagram sporting a sleek all-black look complete with a pair of timeless pointy-toed black stilettos.

She’s an Aerie Partner

She shared a snap of herself with model Iskra Lawrence at an Aerie event from December in which she’s rocking classic black leather booties with black pants and a pretty lavender sweater.

She’s a Fan of the Classic White Sneaker

In a silly video with her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, the author shows off a more casual look of leggings paired with a gray top and simple white sneakers.

She’s Into the Western Trend

In November, Schwarzenegger posted a photo of herself from a visit to One Gun Ranch in Malibu, Calif., sporting a pair of black cowboy boots with a long floral dress from Dôen.

She Likes to Counter a Bold Look With Neutral Footwear

In October, the politician’s daughter wore a bold red jumpsuit to co-host CBS’s “The Talk.” She pulled things together by adding sleek nude pumps.

