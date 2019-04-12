Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chloe and Halle Bailey Hit the DVF Awards in Matching Looks With Completely Different Stuart Weitzman Shoes

By Allie Fasanella
chloe x halle, halle bailey, chloe bailey, dvf awards
Halle (L) and Chloe Bailey on the red carpet at the 10th annual DVF Awards in Brooklyn.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chloe x Halle were among the fashionable guests at the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum last night.

The breakout Atlanta-born musicians — who have been endorsed by Beyoncé and appeared on the small screen on “Grown-ish” alongside Yara Shahidi — stepped out for the event wearing coordinating looks complete with shoes courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.

chloe x halle, halle bailey, chloe bailey, stuart weitzman
Halle (L) and Chloe Bailey attend the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on April 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Grammy-nominated duo, who starred in Teva’s fall ’18 campaign, both wore minidresses featuring the same patterns, a black and white floral print and green stripes. Halle Bailey, 19, styled her plunging dress with Stuart Weitzman’s strappy black satin Merinda sandals and a delicate gold anklet.

halle bailey, stuart weitzman merinda sandals
Halle Bailey wearing Stuart Weitzman’s black satin Merinda sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her older sister, 20-year-old Chloe, paired her one-shoulder cut-out dress with the brand’s silver metallic snake-print Anny pumps. The style, which comes in various other colorways and finishes, boasts a V-shaped topline framed with low-cut sides.

stuart weitzman silver snake print anny pumps, chloe bailey
Chloe Bailey wearing Stuart Weitzman silver snake-print Anny pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last fall, the “Be Yourself” singers curated a rocker-chic inspired capsule of their favorite Teva styles, coined “Worn by Chloe x Halle.” Their must-haves from the collection included the Ember Moc, the Indio Jewell platform, the classic Original Universal and the Indio Whip.

