Chloe and Halle Bailey Hit the DVF Awards in Matching Looks With Completely Different Stuart Weitzman Shoes

Halle (L) and Chloe Bailey on the red carpet at the 10th annual DVF Awards in Brooklyn.

Chloe x Halle were among the fashionable guests at the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum last night.

The breakout Atlanta-born musicians — who have been endorsed by Beyoncé and appeared on the small screen on “Grown-ish” alongside Yara Shahidi — stepped out for the event wearing coordinating looks complete with shoes courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.

Halle (L) and Chloe Bailey attend the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on April 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Grammy-nominated duo, who starred in Teva’s fall ’18 campaign, both wore minidresses featuring the same patterns, a black and white floral print and green stripes. Halle Bailey, 19, styled her plunging dress with Stuart Weitzman’s strappy black satin Merinda sandals and a delicate gold anklet.

Halle Bailey wearing Stuart Weitzman’s black satin Merinda sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her older sister, 20-year-old Chloe, paired her one-shoulder cut-out dress with the brand’s silver metallic snake-print Anny pumps. The style, which comes in various other colorways and finishes, boasts a V-shaped topline framed with low-cut sides.

Chloe Bailey wearing Stuart Weitzman silver snake-print Anny pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last fall, the “Be Yourself” singers curated a rocker-chic inspired capsule of their favorite Teva styles, coined “Worn by Chloe x Halle.” Their must-haves from the collection included the Ember Moc, the Indio Jewell platform, the classic Original Universal and the Indio Whip.

