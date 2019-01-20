Chicago West Celebrates First Birthday in Kimono & Pint-Sized Dr. Martens

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is 1 — and the family celebrated with an epic birthday bash on Saturday.

The party was “Alice in Wonderland”-themed, with elaborate decor, activities and desserts inspired by the classic kids’ movie.

For the special occasion, Chicago sported a pastel kimono with teensy Dr. Martens boots. The tot wore her hair in two adorable buns.

Chicago West in her birthday look. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Meanwhile, Kardashian and West’s 3-year-old son, Saint, looked cute for the festivities in an oversized “Kids See Ghosts” T-shirt, which he wore over sweats. While all of the Kardashian-West kids have closets filled with their dad’s Yeezy sneaker designs, Saint went with black Vans Sk-8 kicks instead as he shared a beverage with his baby sister.

Chicago West and Saint West share a beverage. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram The over-the-top party featured actors dressed as the Queen of Hearts and Alice, with hedges and roses rounding out the decor.

Fun activities for the kids included painting white roses red and decorating their own “mad hatters.”

Supplies for kids to make their own “mad hatters.” CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram The Kardashian family’s parties have become well-known for their intricate desserts, and Chicago’s first birthday was no exception. Guests dined on chocolate-covered pretzel sticks, pastel donuts and a fondant-covered, three-tiered birthday cake topped with a teapot.

A close-up look at Chicago West’s birthday cake. CREDIT: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney attended with their own young children, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also guests.

Teigen wore a cheetah-print duster with jeans and black ankle-strap sandals as she posed for a photo alongside daughter Luna, who was clad in a princessy dress and Minnie Mouse ears shaped from balloons.

