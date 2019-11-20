Chiara Ferragni’s Chain Sandals Look Like Jewelry on Her Very Own Red Carpet

Chiara Ferragani’s latest shoes are like jewelry for the feet.

The Italian influencer hit the red carpet at the “Chiara Ferragni: Unposted” premiere on Nov. 19 in Rome wearing a full-on Giambattista Valli ensemble. The film, a documentary recording how this millennial made it as a phenomenally successful fashion blogger, debuts Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime.

In Rome, her glamorous one-shoulder haute couture gown by the Italian label sizzled with a daring thigh-high slit and ruffled detailing at the waist.

Chiara Ferragni in Giambattista Valli at the “Chiara Ferragni: Unposted” premiere in Rome, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Vincenzo Landi/Shutterstock

For footwear, the shoe designer selected a pair of crystal-studded chain sandals from the same collection. The sandals’ sparkling embellishments resembled jewelry, neatly matching the chain earrings and bracelets that Ferragni wore for the event.

A closer look at Chiara Ferragni’s Giambattista Valli sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The open-toe shoes were perfect for showing off Ferragni’s cherry red pedicure and manicure.

The blogger wore her blonde hair pulled back in a sophisticated updo. Her makeup look included sparkling eye shadow and rose-colored lipstick.

Ferragni has a massive fan base on social media, with 17.7 million followers on Instagram alone, and she is well known for her statement-making style, which earned her the 2016 FN Style Influencer of the Year honor. She has parlayed her stardom into a successful namesake shoe label, Chiara Ferragni Collection.

Chiara Ferragni and husband Fedez at the “Chiara Ferragni: Unposted” premiere in Rome, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Vincenzo Landi/Shutterstock

While Ferragni’s daily outfits are often elaborate, she told FN that she puts together the looks in just three minutes.

“I have to be very fast, and it has to come very natural. It’s simple and casual, an eclectic style — I call it effortlessly cool,” she said.

