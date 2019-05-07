There Were Five Chers at the 2019 Met Gala

Cher sang at the 2019 Met Gala — and celebrities were freaking out.

The theme was camp, and many attendees went for looks inspired by the pop icon as they hit the red carpet in New York on Monday night.

Emily Ratajkowski combined two memorable Cher looks, slipping into a risqué, torso-revealing silver Dundas dress that resembled the singer’s ’70s look and styling it with a feathered headdress that was inspired by one of Cher’s.

Cher with Gregg Allman in the ’70s (L) and Emily Ratajkowski in Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ciara was also clad in Dundas, dressing in a gown with edgy cutout detailing and a feathered train. She teamed the dress with strappy embellished sandals and enormous teased hair — a modern take on Cher’s famous wigs.

Cher at the Oscars in 1987 (L) and Ciara in Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez took a more direct cue from Cher in a sparkly silver Versace gown, soaring pumps and a banged wig inspired by the pop star.

Cher performing in a silver wig and sparkly minidress in the ’00s (L) and Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian — who has on multiple occasions taken inspiration from Cher when planning her outfits — didn’t go for a look that paid homage to the star on the red carpet. However, she opted for a similar wig to J-Lo’s at the Met after-party, teaming it with a blue minidress and go-go boots.

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala after-party in a blue latex dress and matching boots and gloves. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But none could compete with the 72-year-old herself, who made a surprise appearance inside the venue.

While she skipped the star-studded carpet, Cher performed at the dinner, which is notoriously closed off to the public. Those unable to score a ticket to the Oscars of Fashion were able to catch a glimpse of the star’s performance on social media — where celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow documented it.

The “Turn Back Time” singer started off with a cover of Abba’s “Waterloo” clad in a wavy blond wig, an oversized black puffer jacket with star detailing and white pants. She then slipped into a pink lingerie-inspired top for a rendition of “Believe.”

The hitmaker’s next look was right on-theme: a dramatic blue wig and a see-through sparkly black catsuit worn under a leather jacket and teamed with slouchy, crystal-covered over-the-knee boots.

This marked Cher’s first Met Gala appearance since 2015, when she arrived alongside designer Marc Jacobs. For that year’s ball, the legend wore a sequin-covered gown with a high slit that showed off a pair of strappy black cut-out sandals.

