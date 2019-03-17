Chelsea & Hillary Clinton Step Out in Western-Inspired Boots 

Despite being caught up in some controversy this weekend, Chelsea Clinton appeared to be completely focused on her kids today.

The pregnant mother of two was spotted out in Manhattan doting on her children, Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 2. Clinton donned a dark navy coat over a royal blue dress, which she wore with black stockings and slightly-scuffed black leather ankle boots boasting a Western-inspired design.

Chelsea Clinton spotted in Manhattan with her children, Charlotte and Aidan Mezvinsky. CREDIT: Splash Meanwhile, Charlotte looked adorable in a red coat covered in swans, gray leggings and sequined boots. Aidan wore jeans with a navy coat to match his mom and green velcro sneakers.

A closer look at Chelsea Clinton wearing black leather ankle boots with a Western-inspired design. CREDIT: Splash Hillary Clinton was also snapped out in the Big Apple today. The 71-year-old former Secretary of State and first lady dressed festively for St. Patrick’s Day wearing a green tweed jacket and scarf with a gray coat over top. She also wore black trousers and black boots featuring fringe tassels.

Hillary Clinton wearing a green tweed jacket under a gray coat with black pants and black boots. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Hillary Clinton’s black suede block-heeled boots featuring fringe tassels. CREDIT: Splash According to several reports, Chelsea Clinton was confronted by several New York University students on Friday at a vigil for the victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre. A video showing Leen Dweik accusing the former first daughter of helping to incite the massacre went viral yesterday.

