Charlize Theron Channels ’60s Style in Minidress & Mid-Calf Boots at ‘Bombshell’ Photo Call

By Ella Chochrek
Charlize Theron is making a case for mod fashion.

The 44-year-old actress attended a New York City photo call for her new film, “Bombshell,” last night clad in a look that could have come straight out of a ’60s fashion advert.

Charlize Theron, celebrity style, legs, minidress, mid-calf boots, black boots, New York Special Screening of Bombshell, USA - 20 Oct 2019
Charlize Theron in a minidress and boots at the “Bombshell” photo call in New York Oct. 20.
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

Theron wore a black minidress with a geometric white pattern running across the midriff.

For footwear, the Academy Award winner selected black mid-calf boots with a pointy toe, a suedelike upper and zip detailing on the side.

Charlize Theron, celebrity style, legs, boots, mid-calf boots, red carpet, nyc
A close-up look at Charlize Theron’s boots.
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

Theron’s hairdo — a cropped blond pixie cut — felt like an additional nod to mod culture.

Developed by British youth in the ’60s, mod culture for women features short hemlines and color blocking. A geometric-printed shift dress like Theron’s fits in perfectly.

Advertisement For London Department Store Harrods Featuring A Knee Length Long-sleeved Shift Dress Designed by Yves St Laurent But Made in London Exclusively For Harrods (an Example of Couture Designers Licensing Their Designs For More Affordable Lines in Department Stores). the Dress Was Just One Example Harrods Were Offering in Their New Designer Department. . Unattributed Photograph, Published in London Life Magazine - October-december 1965 VolumeHarrods Advertisement Yves St Laurent Dress, 1965
A Harrods ad from the 1960s featuring a woman in Saint Laurent.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for the boots…those were a bit more modern. A ’60s style boot like would have come in white, with a rounded toe and short block heel. So, Theron’s pointy-toed black boots offered the look a bit of 2010s flair.

In “Bombshell,” Theron portrays news journalist Megyn Kelly. The film follows several women at Fox News who brought sexual harassment claims against the channel’s CEO, Roger Ailes, (John Lithgow), which ultimately led to the executive’s downfall. The movie releases in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20.

Flip through the gallery to see how Charlize Theron’s red carpet style has evolved over the years.

