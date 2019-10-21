Charlize Theron Channels ’60s Style in Minidress & Mid-Calf Boots at ‘Bombshell’ Photo Call

Charlize Theron is making a case for mod fashion.

The 44-year-old actress attended a New York City photo call for her new film, “Bombshell,” last night clad in a look that could have come straight out of a ’60s fashion advert.

Charlize Theron in a minidress and boots at the “Bombshell” photo call in New York Oct. 20. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

Theron wore a black minidress with a geometric white pattern running across the midriff.

For footwear, the Academy Award winner selected black mid-calf boots with a pointy toe, a suedelike upper and zip detailing on the side.

A close-up look at Charlize Theron’s boots. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

Theron’s hairdo — a cropped blond pixie cut — felt like an additional nod to mod culture.

Developed by British youth in the ’60s, mod culture for women features short hemlines and color blocking. A geometric-printed shift dress like Theron’s fits in perfectly.

A Harrods ad from the 1960s featuring a woman in Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for the boots…those were a bit more modern. A ’60s style boot like would have come in white, with a rounded toe and short block heel. So, Theron’s pointy-toed black boots offered the look a bit of 2010s flair.

In “Bombshell,” Theron portrays news journalist Megyn Kelly. The film follows several women at Fox News who brought sexual harassment claims against the channel’s CEO, Roger Ailes, (John Lithgow), which ultimately led to the executive’s downfall. The movie releases in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20.

Flip through the gallery to see how Charlize Theron’s red carpet style has evolved over the years.

