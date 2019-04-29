Charlize Theron Channels Rockstar Style in Skintight Leather Pants With $1,295 Boots

Charlize Theron proved all-black never goes out of style with her latest wardrobe choice.

The “Atomic Blonde” actress stepped out in New York today clad in a blazer, a white T-shirt and form-fitting black leather leggings.

Charlize Theron on the street in New York on April 29. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Theron sported Saint Laurent mid-calf boots with wrap-around tie detailing. The chic boots feature a sizable 3.7-inch block heel and a sleek almond-shaped toe, with zip detailing at the sides making them easy to take on and off. Made of luxe calf leather in Italy, the shoes cost $1,295.

A close-up look at Theron’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The 43-year-old pulled together her look with a pair of Persol shades. Although she most often has blond locks, Theron had her hair styled in a short, straight brown bob today.

Charlize Theron in Saint Laurent boots with leather pants. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The African beauty was spotted en route to a taping of the “Howard Stern Show,” where she discussed a creepy audition she went on as a teenager. She went to a success producer’s house, she recalled, where he opened the door in his pajamas.

“He had a very healthy ego, he felt very good about himself,” she said. “There was some kind of music playing in the house. He sat very close to me. That was strange. The drinking bothered me. I was like, ‘This doesn’t feel right.’”

In addition to her acting work, the Academy Award winner is known as the spokesperson in Dior’s “J’adore” advertisements. She signed a deal with the French house in 2004, when John Galliano was the brand’s creative director.

