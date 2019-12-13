Charlize Theron’s ‘Bombshell’ Press Tour Style Is Equally Elegant and Edgy

Charlize Theron is no stranger to the red carpet, and with critically-acclaimed movie “Bombshell” about to hit theaters this month, the Oscar winner has been busy making her rounds to promote the film.

For her press tour, the actress has wowed in a range of edgy and elegant looks so far. Featuring ensembles from Dior and Givenchy, Theron has stayed consistent with her style by wearing neutrals and grayscale hues, with the occasional pops of color. She’s often seen mixing a more masculine aesthetic in leathers and modern suiting with ultra-femme gowns.

Most recently, Theron stepped out for the L.A. premiere of “Bombshell” in a black Dior fringe minidress. She paired the look with simple ankle-strap sandals. And at recent screening, she opted for Dior yet again (she’s a brand ambassador), channeling the ’60s in a black minidress with a geometric white pattern running across the midriff. For her shoes, she wore black mid-calf boots with a pointy toe, a suedelike upper and zip detailing on the side.

Charlize Theron at the L.A. premiere of “Bombshell” in Dior. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When it comes to suits, she is far from traditional. At The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment event this week, Theron chose a bright lilac suit from Givenchy’s resort ’20 collection paired with black pumps. And at recent screening of “Bombshell,” she wore Givenchy, this time opting for a beige pleated leather skirt and belted blazer with chain detailing.

Charlize Theron at The Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment” Gala, wearing Givenchy. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For one of her most impressive looks so far during campaign season, Theron was seen in a futuristic Louis Vuitton resort ’20 ensemble at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards. She wore the complete runway look, featuring a high-necked jacquard crop top (inspired by New York’s Chrysler Building), an embellished double-breasted leather jacket and a blue wrap skirt paired with black booties.

Charlize Theron at the Elle Women in Hollywood, wearing Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For her role as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” Theron has already garnered a SAG and Golden Globe nomination, which means we will be seeing much more of the actress in 2020.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from Charlize Theron’s “Bombshell” press tour.

