Channing Tatum and New Girlfriend Jessie J Both Wear Louis Vuitton on Shopping Trip

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have been rumored to be dating since last November, and for the first time, they’ve been spotted holding hands in public.

The “Magic Mike” star and the British songstress were captured walking hand in hand on Thursday while out and about in London. Both dressed casually for the occasion, with Tatum sporting a white Louis Vuitton logo T-shirt under a flannel jacket paired with jeans and black and white running sneakers. The 38-year-old actor, who shares a 5-year-old daughter named Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, topped things off with a $30 black Stussy baseball cap.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J spotted holding hands in London on Thursday.
The 30-year-old “Bang Bang” singer also rocked Louis Vuitton, accessorizing with a brown leather monogram-covered crossbody bag. She styled the piece with a beige sweatshirt and matching sweatpants paired with black runners featuring a thick white and red midsole as well as yellow and teal accents. A black bomber jacket and chunky silver hoop earrings completed her outfit.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J toting bags from luxury department store Harvey Nichols.
