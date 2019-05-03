Pregnant Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp Sit Front-Row at Chanel’s Cruise 2020 Show

Chanel’s cruise 2020 show took place at the Grand Palais in Paris today with a number of notable people sitting front-row including brand ambassadors Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp.
The 34-year-old British actress, who is pregnant with her second child with husband James Righton, showed off a custom black tulle Chanel gown featuring a white flower print paired with chunky black platform sandals. Meanwhile, her rocker man looked dapper in a classic black suit with black leather boots and sunglasses.
Elsewhere, Johnny Depp’s 19-year-old daughter with Vanessa Paradis stunned in a short printed shirtdress from Chanel’s Metiers d’Art ’19 collection. The model-slash-actress styled the design with a gold Chanel logo belt, black leather knee-high boots and a Chanel shoulder bag. She was accompanied by her mom, who wore a white sweater with an embellished skirt and shiny gold metallic pumps.
Keira Knightley surprised people at the Chanel J12 cocktail party last night with her baby bump. The actress and Righton have a 4-year-old daughter named Edie. Blake Lively also revealed she is pregnant yesterday.
Flip through the gallery to check out Chanel’s cruise ’20 collection.
Want more?
Lily-Rose Depp Flashes Abs in Crop Top & $875 Chanel Slingbacks