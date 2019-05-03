Pregnant Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp Sit Front-Row at Chanel’s Cruise 2020 Show

Lily-Rose Depp (L) and Keira Knightley at the Chanel cruise 2020 show in Paris.

Chanel’s cruise 2020 show took place at the Grand Palais in Paris today with a number of notable people sitting front-row including brand ambassadors Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp.

The 34-year-old British actress, who is pregnant with her second child with husband James Righton, showed off a custom black tulle Chanel gown featuring a white flower print paired with chunky black platform sandals. Meanwhile, her rocker man looked dapper in a classic black suit with black leather boots and sunglasses.

Keira Knightley wearing a custom Chanel dress with husband James Righton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp’s 19-year-old daughter with Vanessa Paradis stunned in a short printed shirtdress from Chanel’s Metiers d’Art ’19 collection. The model-slash-actress styled the design with a gold Chanel logo belt, black leather knee-high boots and a Chanel shoulder bag. She was accompanied by her mom, who wore a white sweater with an embellished skirt and shiny gold metallic pumps.

Lily-Rose Depp (L) wearing a Chanel dress and black knee-high boots with her mother, Vanessa Paradis. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Keira Knightley surprised people at the Chanel J12 cocktail party last night with her baby bump. The actress and Righton have a 4-year-old daughter named Edie. Blake Lively also revealed she is pregnant yesterday.

