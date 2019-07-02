Margot Robbie and More A-Listers Dress to the Nines at Chanel’s Fall 2019 Show

Celebrities gathered today in Paris for Chanel’s Fall 2019 Couture show, with the star-studded front row decked out in their classiest looks.

Unlike many of the front rows at the 2019 fashion week shows, there were almost no sneakers in sight. The show took place at the Grand Palais, which was decorated to look like a grand library in honor of founder Coco Chanel and the late Karl Lagerfeld’s love for books. The A-list audience appeared to channel the sophisticated surroundings as they arrived in elegant, neutral-toned outfits.

Margot Robbie attends Chanel’s fall 2019 show during Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Black pumps seemed to be a popular look amongst the stars.

Margot Robbie looked chic in her black and white look composed of a pair of black pants with white criss-cross detailing. The actress also rocked the pattern-on-pattern trend, matching her pants with a checkered jacket lined with silver buttons.

On her feet, she opted for a pair of black satin boot-shaped shoes with cutouts around the heels. Robbie completed the outfit with a classic Chanel handbag.

Phoebe Tonkin attends Chanel’s fall 2019 show during Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Phoebe Tonkin similarly sported an all-black outfit. The star wore a black maxi skirt with buttons on the front side, along with a sheer long-sleeved shirt on top of a cropped strapless top. She slipped into a pair of black pumps in shiny, patent material.

Marion Cotillard attends Chanel’s fall 2019 show during Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard, on the other hand, strayed from the crowd, bringing a pop of color to the dark tones that were sported at the show.

The French talent wore bright orange pants with green and white chains hanging down her waistline. She matched the navy Chanel T-shirt with pumps in the same color, boasting a pointed toe and a single strap below the ankle.

