Chance The Rapper Performs on ‘GMA’ in Puma Sneakers

Chance The Rapper caused a frenzy early this morning in New York. The Grammy-winning artist made an appearance on “Good Morning America” for the show’s Summer Concert Series in Central Park, which drove hundreds of fans to wait in line for a chance to the see the performance.

Onstage, Chance The Rapper wore his signature “3” hat paired with a black tee, sweat pants and Puma RS-X sneakers. The kicks come from Puma’s signature running tech from the ’80s, featuring pops of color and a bulky silhouette.

There he performed five songs off his new album, “The Big Day,” including “Hot Shower” and “Do You Remember.”

Chance The Rapper performing on”Good Morning America” in Puma sneakers. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Chance The Rapper’s sneaker style has varied over the years as he’s not been tied to one brand partnership. He’s been spotted wearing Adidas, Yeezy, Nike and Jordan Brand.

As for Puma, the athletic-company’s business is booming. In Q2, Puma saw sales in the all-important American market shoot up 22.7% to 462.8 million euros ($512 million), success that has even challenged athletic front-runner Nike amid heightened competition with Adidas and retro labels like Champion and Fila.

However, Puma isn’t scoring the same level of multibillion-dollar sales as the athletic industry’s top players. In comparison, Puma’s 2018 sales were 4.6 million euros ($5.1 billion), Adidas’s were 19.9 billion euros ($22 billion) and Nike’s reached more than $30 billion.

