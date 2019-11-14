Sign up for our newsletter today!

Céline Dion Goes Monochrome in Turquoise Look With Fierce Thigh-Highs

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Céline Dion
Céline Dion’s Style
Céline Dion’s Style
Céline Dion’s Style
Céline Dion’s Style
View Gallery 29 Images

Céline Dion is known for her over-the-top, high-fashion looks, and her latest ensemble did not disappoint.

The 51-year-old singer hit the streets of New York clad in a Max Mara fall ’19 look as styled on the runway — including her over-the-knee boots.

Dion wore a $3,690 teddy coat over a $420 wool blend skirt and $45 lycra tights.

Celine Dion, max mara, fall 2019, thigh-high boots, croc-print boots, bum bag, teddy coat, miniskirt, tights, nyc, street style, celebrity style, turquoise, Celine Dion out and about, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Max Mara Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113148bc
Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Celine Dion, max mara, fall 2019, thigh-high boots, croc-print boots, bum bag, teddy coat, miniskirt, tights, nyc, street style, celebrity style, turquoise, Celine Dion out and about, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Max Mara Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113148bc
A detail shot of Céline Dion’s Max Mara boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The real show-stopper of the look was the A-lister’s footwear: a pair of fierce thigh-high boots in the same colorway as the rest of her look. The shoes feature a 4-inch banded heel, internal zip fastening and eye-catching croc-print. They can be shopped on Maxmara.com for $1,365.

Max Mara, thigh-high boots, turquoise boots
Turquoise Max Mara thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Max Mara

The chanteuse completed her look with an alpaca and wool teddy belt bag ($630 on the brand’s site) and dark sunglasses.

Celine Dion, max mara, fall 2019, thigh-high boots, croc-print boots, bum bag, teddy coat, miniskirt, tights, nyc, street style, celebrity style, turquoise, Celine Dion out and about, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Max Mara Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113148bc
Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

High-impact hues are big for fall, so Dion’s head-to-toe turquoise ensemble was right on trend. Plus, the croc-print upper of Dion’s shoes offered a subtle take on another one of autumn’s big trends: animal print.

When it comes to fashion, Dion is willing to experiment with avant-garde looks. While yesterday’s Max Mara look was from the brand’s ready-to-wear collection, the songstress has become a front-row fixture at Paris Haute Couture week, attending shows for labels like Alexandre Vauthier and Valentino.

Click through the gallery to see more of Céline Dion’s high-fashion style.

Want more?

Celine Dion Just Wore an ‘I Love Paris Hilton’ T-Shirt With a Miniskirt and Pumps

Celine Dion Looks Like a Showgirl in a Dramatic Fringe Dress and Heels That Share Her Name

Céline Dion Wears Mom Jeans, Silver Heels and a Dramatic Jacket for L’Oréal Commercial Shoot

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad