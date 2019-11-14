Céline Dion Goes Monochrome in Turquoise Look With Fierce Thigh-Highs

Céline Dion is known for her over-the-top, high-fashion looks, and her latest ensemble did not disappoint.

The 51-year-old singer hit the streets of New York clad in a Max Mara fall ’19 look as styled on the runway — including her over-the-knee boots.

Dion wore a $3,690 teddy coat over a $420 wool blend skirt and $45 lycra tights.

Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Céline Dion’s Max Mara boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The real show-stopper of the look was the A-lister’s footwear: a pair of fierce thigh-high boots in the same colorway as the rest of her look. The shoes feature a 4-inch banded heel, internal zip fastening and eye-catching croc-print. They can be shopped on Maxmara.com for $1,365.

Turquoise Max Mara thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Max Mara

The chanteuse completed her look with an alpaca and wool teddy belt bag ($630 on the brand’s site) and dark sunglasses.

Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

High-impact hues are big for fall, so Dion’s head-to-toe turquoise ensemble was right on trend. Plus, the croc-print upper of Dion’s shoes offered a subtle take on another one of autumn’s big trends: animal print.

When it comes to fashion, Dion is willing to experiment with avant-garde looks. While yesterday’s Max Mara look was from the brand’s ready-to-wear collection, the songstress has become a front-row fixture at Paris Haute Couture week, attending shows for labels like Alexandre Vauthier and Valentino.

